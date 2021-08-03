ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $600,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

