Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in July

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

