Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 175.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,086 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.