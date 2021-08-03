Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 591.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.