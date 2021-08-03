Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Shares of ARGO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 253,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.