Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $383.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

