Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $127.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

