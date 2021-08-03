ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARR stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

