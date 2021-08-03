Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $200,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

