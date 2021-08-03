AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,368.33 ($122.40).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,274 ($108.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £108.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,364.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

