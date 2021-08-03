Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.