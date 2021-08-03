ATB Capital Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.25.

BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.47. 2,854,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,962. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.52.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

