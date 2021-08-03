ATB Capital Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$21.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.04.

TSE:REAL opened at C$12.77 on Friday. Real Matters has a one year low of C$11.44 and a one year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.53.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,962.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

