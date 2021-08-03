ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACLLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.