Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $322.58 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -115.21, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

