Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 3.9% Higher

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $336.50 and last traded at $335.14. 8,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,110,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.21, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

