Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ANZBY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 112,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

