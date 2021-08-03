Auto (AUTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Auto has a market cap of $43.40 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $818.79 or 0.02149290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00810400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

