AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.10

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.10 and last traded at C$49.83, with a volume of 37456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.82.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

