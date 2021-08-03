Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.21.

ADP stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $211.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

