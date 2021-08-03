Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APR.UN traded up C$11.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$0.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$498.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

