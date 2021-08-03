AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 924 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc G. Cannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00.

Shares of AN stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

