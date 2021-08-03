Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

NYSE AVAN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Avanti Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.