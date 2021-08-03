Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 171,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $417.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

