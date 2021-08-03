AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.