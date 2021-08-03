Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 648,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3,030.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $425.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

