Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,559. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

