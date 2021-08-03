Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,017.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 411,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

