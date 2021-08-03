Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE AX opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.