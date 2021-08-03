Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at about $12,253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Azure Power Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 311,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 234,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,096. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

