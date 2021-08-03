B. Riley Boosts VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC opened at $48.50 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in VSE by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.