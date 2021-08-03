B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $36.34 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,219. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.