B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

