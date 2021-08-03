B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.41.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441,816. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B2Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in B2Gold by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

