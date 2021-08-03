Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Holdings Boosted by Starr International Co. Inc.

Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up about 30.3% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Starr International Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

BCSF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

