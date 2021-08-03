Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

