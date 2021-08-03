Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.27 or 0.00016464 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $220.60 million and approximately $51.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.