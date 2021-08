Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:BKKPF opened at $3.09 on Monday.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

