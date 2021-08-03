Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $76,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

