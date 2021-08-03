Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $99,000 in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Hallmark Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

