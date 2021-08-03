Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 13,105 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

