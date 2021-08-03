Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $107,000 Position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 68,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novan alerts:

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVN opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Novan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. On average, analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novan Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.