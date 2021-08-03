Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. decreased their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. Baozun has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

