Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.