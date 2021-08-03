Barclays Increases Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target to GBX 2,260

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICP. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 2,194 ($28.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,168.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

