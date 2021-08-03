Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

