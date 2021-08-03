Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RELX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Relx stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

