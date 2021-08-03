Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

SEGXF opened at $16.74 on Monday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

