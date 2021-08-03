Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 3,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. Analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

