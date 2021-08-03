Barrington Research Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $6.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,671.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $2,742,000 in the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 348.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 77,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in OPKO Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

